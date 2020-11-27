More than 50 pupils isolating after coronavirus hits Aberdeen school

More than 50 pupils are isolating after a case of Covid-19 was recorded at an Aberdeen school.

A total of 54 children at Ferryhill Primary have spent recent days in isolation after coming into contact with someone at the school who then tested positive.

Strict control measures were put in place, and staff have contacted youngsters required to isolate to ensure they do not fall behind their classmates.

There is not thought to be a high risk of the virus spreading to the wider community at the school, and it remains open to those not identified as close contacts.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following notification that someone at Ferryhill School had tested positive for coronavirus, the school leadership team contacted all families to make them aware of the situation.

“Robust control measures in keeping with national public health guidelines are in place.

“Public Health recommended that a group of 54 young people who have been identified as close contacts self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“These pupils will have access to online home learning and the hardware required to access this will be provided.

“School staff will maintain contact with pupils to ensure they have continuity in their learning and any other support required.

“Public Health advised that all other young people can continue to attend school as normal.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “This will be a worrying situation for many, but the action taken shows how robust the protocols in place are and it is only right that precautionary measures are being enacted.

“I hope that the individual, who tested positive makes a swift recovery.”