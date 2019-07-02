More than 50% of north-east fire call-outs false alarms

New figures show more than half of all fire crew call-outs were false alarms in parts of the north-east.

Firefighters were called to deal with 330 incidents in the Kincardine and Mearns area between April 1 2018 and March this year.

There were 27 deliberate fires and 61 accidental blazes.

But a new report published by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has also revealed 53% of call-outs ended up being false alarms.

The report, which shows how the emergency service is performing in the local area, is due to be discussed by councillors at a meeting today.

It states: “Reducing the number of unwanted fire alarm signals is a priority for the area.

“Reducing this type of incident has a positive impact on local employers by decreasing the interruption to businesses and the wider community.

“This also reduces road risk in relation to blue-light journeys made while responding to incidents that turn out to be a false alarm.”

The report also reveals that crews attended to 30 casualties involved in road accidents over the same time period.

It was noted there had been a “considerable increase” in the number of people injured in crashes on roads in the Kincardine and Mearns area.

There were 23 accidental house fires and 10 fire incidents in other types of buildings. Twelve of the blazes in homes were sparked in kitchens as a result of cooking.

Aberdeenshire SFRS group manager David Meldrum said work was ongoing with businesses and householders in the local area to make sure they acted on advice to reduce the numbers of false alarms.

In some cases, specialist fire safety enforcement officers are tasked with helping members of the public resolve these issues.

Mr Meldrum said: “Ensuring that businesses and duty holders manage their fire alarm systems effectively can help us reduce the number of unwanted fire alarm signals.

“Unwanted fire alarm signals can result in lost revenue for businesses and can present a risk of staff becoming complacent.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service continue to work with owners and occupiers of business throughout Aberdeenshire to reduce unwanted fire alarm signals through interventions from our local crews and Fire Safety Enforcement Officers.

“It’s hugely important that people are aware of the consequences of firefighters making unnecessary blue-light journeys.”