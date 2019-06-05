More than 50 drivers stopped in north-east police operation

Twelve drivers have been charged with driving offences after more than 50 vehicles were stopped in a north-east police operation.

Officers carried out the checks on the A947 between Aberdeen and Banff yesterday to target speeding and inappropriate driving.

Police said of the 53 vehicles stopped, 33 drivers received warnings in relation to speeding and other road traffic offences.

In addition, twelve people were charged, one with a speeding offence, six with construction and use/lighting offences and five for not having a valid MOT.

Two prohibition notices were also issued to drivers where their vehicles were found to have dangerous defects that require to be immediately repaired.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Police Scotland is committed to road safety and we regularly carry out patrols on routes throughout the north-east.

“The A947 is a well used road and we know that there is wide concern about driver behaviour on that route.

“By conducting this operation we aimed to educate and remind drivers of their responsibilities to properly maintain their vehicles and also to adhere to the speed limit.

“Two vehicles were found to be in such a condition that warranted a prohibition notice to be issued.

“Those drivers will not be permitted to take those vehicles back onto the road until the defects have been repaired, reinspected and the prohibition removed.

“Not having their vehicles freely available will obviously affect the drivers concerned. Drivers should ensure their vehicles are road worthy at all times and not just when it comes to MOT time.

“We will continue to give attention to the A947 as well as other roads in the north-east.”