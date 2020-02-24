More than 45 eateries sign up for return of Aberdeen Restaurant Week

North-east foodies will be rejoicing as Aberdeen Restaurant Week gets under way today.

The event is celebrating a record number of restaurants signing up for its fifth installment, with more than 45 taking part.

Taking place until Sunday, the popular food event will see eateries offer £10 two-course lunch menus, £20 three-course dinner menus, tasting menus, afternoon teas and the newly-launched street food tour and cookery classes.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, the food and drink celebration is anticipated to be the best yet.

Restaurants participating include Melt, Cafe Andaluz, Native, Topolabamba and Howies to name a few.

Popular French eatery Cafe Boheme has been involved in the event since it began.

Owner Paul Mair said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Week is a great initiative for the whole city to get involved in.

“The last time we took part we actually ended up doubling our reservations for that specific week, which was just incredible.

“The event is a great opportunity for restaurants to showcase some classic dishes and to try out new ones they’re looking to add to their regular menus, too.

“As well as the usual offering we are also running a tasting menu which I think will be very popular.

“Adding in one of our Jazz Sundays events was a no-brainer for us and I’m really looking forward to welcoming regulars and new clientele to Cafe Boheme this week.”

Organisers Aberdeen Inspired are also gearing up for a busy week.

Kate Timperley, senior project manager, said: “We are excited to be getting under way with Aberdeen Restaurant Week with a record number of establishments on board this year.

“Aberdeen has so much to offer and this is a great opportunity to try something different at a set cost and support our fantastic local restaurants.

“One of the best things about the week is experimenting and trying new places.

“This year we have introduced an interactive street food tour and cookery classes into the mix, which offers another way to become tourists in the city and pick up great foodie tips along the journey.

“The event has become a firm favourite in the north-east calendar and we would encourage locals and visitors alike to get out, enjoy and treat yourselves.”

For the full line-up of restaurants and more information visit aberdeenrestaurantweek.com.