Nearly £150,000 of drugs seized in north-east in last two months

Nearly £150,000 of drugs have been seized by police in the north-east over a two-month period, new figures have revealed.

Officers continued to seize “significant quantities” of illegal drugs during May and June, with 465 people charged in connection with drug-related offences.

According to the figures, more than 1kg in cocaine and crack cocaine was seized, along with 1.3kg of cannabis and cannabis resin and 1.7kg of heroin.

More than £41,000 in cash also been seized.

Drugs seized include £22,000 of heroin from a vehicle that was stopped on the A90 at Drumlithie, with two men from London charged.

A £34,000 haul of crack cocaine was also recovered during checks at Aberdeen Railway Station.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “I have said it many times before but will say it again – tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for North East Division.

“Drug dealing has a hugely negative impact on users, their families and wider communities therefore we are committed to carrying out activity everyday to tackle the issue to improve the lives of those impacted.

“During the next month officers will be continuing to focus on the issue of cuckooing, including refreshing our partner’s ability to spot vulnerable victims and ensuring all officers are briefed on the signs to look out for.

“We need the public’s help to do this too so please continue to let us know your concerns – no piece of information should be considered too small or irrelevant, as it may be the final piece we need to complete a bigger picture.

“Have you noticed new people coming and going from a particular property? Or an increased number of visitors visiting during the day or night? Have you noticed an increased number of vehicles turning up outside a property including taxis or hire cars? Is there an increase in anti-social behaviour, noise or rubbish building up in communal areas?

“Any information at all can be helpful, in particular descriptions of people and vehicles including registrations.

“Ideally we want to know the ‘who, what, why, when, where and how’ in relation to criminals who are living and committing crime in our communities.

“’Cuckooing’ and ‘county lines’ may not be new concepts and have been taken seriously for years by officers here in the north-east to reduce the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Our work continues with our partners to support to those who are identified as being in need in a bid to end the cycle that drug abuse brings and ultimately reduce the demand.”

She added: “I continue to urge the public to let us know your concerns or suspicions about drug activity so that we can continue to take positive, targeted action – contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.

“Just yesterday ten people were charged after drugs with an estimated street value of almost £20,000 were recovered from the Torry area of Aberdeen.

“The recoveries were made during the execution of intelligence-led warrants, which are often only made possible as the result of receiving valuable information from the public.”