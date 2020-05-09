More than £40,000 donations made to Aberdeen University Covid-19 fund

More than £40,000 in donations has been made to a fund set up by Aberdeen University to support students through the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 405 donors from five continents have come forward to pledge financial support for the institution’s Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund, a total of £42,000.

The university is also matching all gifts up to £50,000, which has brought the overall amount in the fund to more than £85,000.

Funds will be used to support students affected by the pandemic, covering emergency financial needs such as IT equipment and connectivity needs, housing costs, food, travel and other emergencies or unforeseen circumstances.

Aberdeen University has thanked alumni and others who have donated to the fund so far.

Rob Donelson, executive director of advancement, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with kind messages of hope, generous donations and offers to help students with temporary accommodation and pastoral support. Thank you so much.

“If you have already given a gift, thank you very much for your kindness. If not, there is still time to donate and to help a student who is facing severe financial hardship.

“Your gift ensures help for students today, and will have a last impact in the years that come.”

Donations can be made online through Just Giving.