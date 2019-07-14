More than 4,000 reports of fly-tipping in north-east, but only six people caught

More than 4,100 incidents of fly-tipping have been reported in the north-east over the last seven years – but just six have resulted in a fine or court action.

Litter louts have been causing misery across the north-east, with hundreds of incidents reported to the council, SEPA and Police Scotland each year.

And the true figure for 2012-2018 could be far higher than 4,109 due a fault with the reporting system in 2015.

However, due to the difficulties around catching the culprits in the act, just six have been issued with a fixed penalty notice or faced court action.

This year there have already been 283 cases reported.