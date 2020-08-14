More than £4,000 raised for north-east animal sanctuary

A fundraising campaign to help repair buildings at a north-east animal sanctuary has reached more than £4,000.

The Willows Big Barn Appeal was launched in order to pay for urgent repairs at Willows Animal Sanctuary, near Fraserburgh.

The centre is currently closed to visitors due to coronavirus, and has lost most of its income, which would come from those coming to view the centre and from its facilities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Some of the big barns and buildings on site have been badly damaged in stormy weather, and other buildings are in need of repair before the site can reopen.

It’s also hoped more stables can be built for the sanctuary’s ageing residents.

It is thought it will cost around £6,000 to repair, with those able to donate encouraged to do so.

Now, generous supporters have raised £4,320 towards the cause.

Auctions have been carried out on the Help Save Willows Animal Sanctuary – Supporter’s Page Facebook group, and it is hoped a further auction will help to raise more funds.

To donate to the campaign, click here.