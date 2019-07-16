More than 4,000 in north-east sign up to tackle violence against women

The north-east has secured the second highest number of pledges of support for a national campaign to tackle violence against women.

Betting shop staff from William Hill, Ladbrokes Coral and Paddy Power have been working alongside anti-abuse charity White Ribbon Scotland.

During the campaign, betting shop workers have been asking men visiting their shops to sign a pledge “never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women in all its forms”.

Efforts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire attracted 848 pledges last month with only Renfrewshire’s total of 1,050 topping those efforts.

It takes the number of pledges for the region to more than 4,000 since the scheme was launched.

North-east politicians were among those signing up, with MSPs Lewis MacDonald, Liam Kerr, Gillian Martin and city MP Kirsty Blackman all lending their support.

The campaign is being co-ordinated by the Association of British Bookmakers Scotland (ABB), the trade body for bookmakers.

An ABB spokesman said they were “grateful” to their customers who signed the pledge.

He said: “We are delighted with the success of our latest campaign in Aberdeen and the north-east, and grateful to the many betting shop staff and customers who have supported our efforts to tackle domestic abuse.

“The backing of several local politicians has also helped to elevate the issue. This has been one of the most successful campaigns we have run and brings the total number of shop customers to sign the White Ribbon pledge to 4,100.”

Davy Thompson, campaign director of White Ribbon Scotland, said: “If we are to end violence against women in Scotland, it is essential we engage men to help make the changes required.

“Engagement through local bookies has been shown to reach large numbers of men who step up to take the pledge and make it clear they will not ignore this issue.”

The White Ribbon Scotland pledge campaign will take a break over the summer and is due to resume in September.