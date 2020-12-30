More than 4,000 Baby Boxes distributed to expectant parents in north-east this year

More than 4,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered to expectant parents in the north-east this year.

Under the scheme, which is aimed at tackling inequality and promoting health, new parents receive a box of essential items such as books, blankets and bibs.

Each box contains a large number of essential items for parents and babies, including a selection of clothes from newborn up to the age of six months, a digital thermometer, and bath towel.

The box itself comes with a mattress and can be used as a safe sleep space.

More than 40,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered to expectant parents this year, with 4,615 of those distributed in Grampian.

It brings the total number delivered since the start of the scheme in August 2017 to 163,397.

Jenna Rose, 33, from Ferryhill, received her baby box in the autumn and described the initiative as a “great start” for a new baby.

She said: “I’m really pleased with the baby box I received. It’s full of useful items with everything from a thermometer, to a play mat, to toys and even nice clothing.

“Everything included in the box is of really good quality and I was really impressed with everything inside.

“It’s a huge help ahead of the little one arriving to have the baby box here and it’s a great start for a new baby.”

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “The coronavirus crisis has been challenging for all of us, and particularly so for expectant parents and new mums and dads.

“Face-to-face support from family and friends has had to be restricted for safety reasons and the pandemic has added to financial worries for many families.

“Supporting new parents this year especially has been vital. The Baby Box, which ensures that every family with a newborn has access to essential items, is part of our commitment to giving every child the best start in life.”

The most recent available figures indicate that around 93% of expectant parents are taking up the opportunity to receive a Baby Box.

Jackie Tolland, chief executive of Parent Network Scotland, added: “Having been involved in the Baby Box since its inception, I am really pleased that the feedback has been positive.

“We need to do everything we can as a country to ensure that all children receive the opportunity to have the best start in life.”