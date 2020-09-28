More than 40 cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Aberdeen University

The number of positive cases at Aberdeen University has risen to 44, according to the incident management team.

The team, which is made up of various partners from NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University, Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland, have confirmed 28 new cases since their previous update.

A spokeswoman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 44 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

“This figure includes those living in university halls of residents and private flats and halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

It comes after students living in Aberdeen University accommodation reportedly broke the rules over the weekend – and are now facing the possibility of being fined or excluded.

In an open letter to students, acting director of operations Debbie Dyker, addressed her concerns following reports of multiple breaches of Covid-19 rules within private halls over the weekend.

It is emphasised that “any breaches will not be tolerated, and those found to be breaking the rules will face robust action.”

A ban on visiting students in other flats was introduced as part of their “Covid campus pledge” and means students could be fined up to £250 or excluded or suspended from their course if found to be breaking the rules.