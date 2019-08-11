More than £4 million spent to encourage north-east drivers to go green

More than £4 million has been spent in the north-east encouraging drivers to go green, new figures show.

The Scottish Government has published statistics which show £4,016,000 has been put towards installing charging points for electric vehicles in the region since April 2010 – and there are 133 north-east points in total.

According to the data, Aberdeen City Council has spent £1.2 million on installing 45 points, while Aberdeenshire Council has spent £1.2 million installing 29 points.

Angus Council has installed 34 points at a cost of £951,000, while Moray Council has installed 15 points costing £658,000.

The funds were awarded by Transport Scotland as part of its local authority installation programme.

According to Aberdeen City Council, around three quarters of the city’s charging points can be used by the public.

Its Co-Wheels Driving Club allows drivers to rent electric vehicles in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The roll-out has helped us work with Co-Wheels to introduce more electric club cars to the city.

“We are working with funders to introduce more charging points this year and hope this increased number gives people more confidence to consider an electric over a petrol or diesel one”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have recently completed an ambitious programme funded by Transport Scotland to deliver 11 electric vehicle charge points along the A947 between Newmachar and Banff.

“With a further round of funding for financial year 2019-20, members of the public can expect to see additional charge points appearing across the region to further bolster and enhance the network in the coming year.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted residents and visitors to Moray are able to make the use of our network of electric vehicle charging points.

“In fact, the number of times charging points were used during 2018-19 was up 85% on the previous year, from 546 to 1,010 times, which is great news.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “The network of charging points being established across Angus, courtesy of grant funding from Transport Scotland, is a prominent indication of our commitment to the environment and to increasing accessibility and convenience of low carbon travel for residents and visitors.”

Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Supporting the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles is integral to Scotland’s sustainable economic growth.

“Electric vehicles are a key component of our climate change plan and our goal of making Scotland’s air quality the best in Europe.”