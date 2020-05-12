More than £4 million to help north-east social care sector

More than £4 million in funding has been pledged to the social care sector in the north-east.

The Scottish Government has announced the funding, which will funnel £50 million into the country’s social care sector, to help manage the financial implications of the virus.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership is set for a £1.856m share of the funds, while Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership will get £2.266m and a further £860,000 will be channelled into Moray’s sector.

The funding was confirmed by the Government as part of a £50 million package across the country, which will help to address immediate challenges which are faced during the social care area at this time.

It will also support ongoing provision of social care.

The news was welcomed by SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson, who said: “The social care sector is at the frontline of the current pandemic and will inevitably face additional costs.

“This funding demonstrates the Scottish Government’s commitment to social care – and will ensure that any increasing need for social care as a result of the pandemic is met.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone in the North-east when I share my gratitude towards those working in social care, and all of our frontline key workers, who are doing vital work in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Mobilisation plans have been put in place by Health and Social Care Partnerships across Scotland, which will ensure the system is as well placed as possible to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We know the social care sector is at the frontline of the current pandemic and the Scottish Government has been undertaking a detailed review of additional costs incurred by the sector.

“This funding is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to support resilience in social care provision and ensure that any increasing need for social care as a result of the pandemic is met.

“I hope this will reassure the social care sector that additional costs related to Covid-19 will be provided and we will continue to work closely with COSLA and NHS Boards to ensure they have the resources needed throughout this pandemic.”