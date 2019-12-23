More than 370 north-east properties hit by power cut

Hundreds of properties in the north-east have lost power this afternoon.

A fault was reported for the AB53 and AB54 areas of Aberdeenshire, just after 1.30pm.

A total of 64 postcodes are affected, 379 customers.

A SSEN spokeswoman said: “The power went off at 1.30pm, an estimated restoration time is 4.30pm.

“There’s a fault on the overhead line, engineers are on site.

“379 customers have been affected.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

The affected postcodes are: