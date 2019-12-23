More than 370 north-east properties hit by power cut

Hundreds of properties in the north-east have lost power this afternoon.
A fault was reported for the AB53 and AB54 areas of Aberdeenshire, just after 1.30pm.
A total of 64 postcodes are affected, 379 customers.
A SSEN spokeswoman said: “The power went off at 1.30pm, an estimated restoration time is 4.30pm.
“There’s a fault on the overhead line, engineers are on site.
“379 customers have been affected.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”
The affected postcodes are:
- AB45 3DD
- AB45 3DJ
- AB45 3DN
- AB45 3DR
- AB45 3DS
- AB45 3DT
- AB45 3DX
- AB45 3EA
- AB45 3EB
- AB45 3ED
- AB45 3UB
- AB45 3UL
- AB45 3UN
- AB45 3UP
- AB45 3UQ
- AB45 3UX
- AB45 3XA
- AB45 3XB
- AB45 3XD
- AB45 3XJ
- AB45 3XL
- AB45 3XN
- AB45 3XP
- AB45 3XQ
- AB45 3XR
- AB45 3XS
- AB45 3XT
- AB45 3XU
- AB45 3XX
- AB45 3YA
- AB45 3YD
- AB53 4JE
- AB53 4JJ
- AB53 4JL
- AB53 4JS
- AB53 4JT
- AB53 4JU
- AB53 4JX
- AB53 4JY
- AB53 4JZ
- AB53 4LA
- AB53 4LB
- AB53 4LR
- AB53 4LS
- AB53 4LT
- AB53 4LU
- AB53 4LX
- AB54 7PX
- AB54 7PY
- AB54 7SJ
- AB54 7SL
- AB54 7SS
- AB54 7TF
- AB54 7TJ
- AB54 7TS
- AB54 7TT
- AB54 7TU
- AB54 7TX
- AB54 7TY
- AB54 7UA
- AB54 7UF
- AB54 7UG
- AB54 7UW
- AB54 7WA