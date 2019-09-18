More than 34,000 visitors make a splash at north-east open air pool

A north swimming pool is celebrating after welcoming more than 34,000 visitors to its premises in one season.

Stonehaven’s Open Air Swimming Pool at Elizabeth Park is only in operation during the summer and welcomed 34,483 visitors from May 25 to September 1.

The Olympic-sized pool is operated by Aberdeenshire Council’s sport and cultural services Live Life Aberdeenshire which owns, staffs and manages the venue.

The Friends of the Pool charity publicises and promotes the clean filtered seawater pool, which is heated to 29C (84F).

Its highest capacity to date hit 37,500 last year and it won its sixth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate.

Chairman of the Friends of Stonehaven volunteer group Pete Hill said: “Last year was an amazing season for Stonehaven’s heated open-air pool with almost 37,500 customers passing through the turnstiles.

“I knew I was being optimistic in hoping we’d get an equally good summer and even more visitors. In the end, the final figure was 34,483. The poor weather in June meant we didn’t get off to a flyer this year but July and August more than made up for it.

“There were many days when the pool reached capacity numbers and the midnight swims were more popular than ever.

“The pool also won its sixth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence which keeps us in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame – a wonderful accolade for an attraction which opens for only a short season.

“Learning from our successes, we repeated the weekly aqua zumba sessions which were offered in 2018, as well as regular live music and kids’ entertainment at weekends and a second aqua ceilidh.

“The feedback we received was that all this provided a very special atmosphere at the pool and we will further repeat the events and attractions in 2020 – we’ve already started booking them.”

Chairman of the Live Life Aberdeenshire sub-committee David Cook said: “The pool is one of the jewels of the north-east.”