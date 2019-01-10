More than 3,400 people attended Aberdeen’s A&E over festive period

Figures for the number of people who attended north-east hospitals over the festive period have been released by a health board.

NHS Grampian reports the information on a weekly basis throughout the year and also includes the number of patients who failed to attend appointments.

The latest figures, which cover from December 17 2018 to January 6 this year, show 3,480 people attended the emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) in Foresterhill Road.

There were 1,391 people who visited A&E at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Pluscarden Road, Elgin, and 744 patients attended A&E at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) in Westburn Road.

Across all three hospitals, more than 90% of patients who attended the emergency department were assessed and either admitted or discharged within the four-hour target.

This included 99.3% at RACH, 95.3% at Dr Gray’s and 90.2% at ARI. As well as its emergency department, a total of 12,901 people went to outpatient departments at ARI, with 849 people, or 6%, of the total failing to turn up.

In Elgin, 2,802 people went to the hospital as outpatients, and 139 patients, 5%, did not attend previously agreed appointments.

At RACH, the outpatients centre saw 1,209 pass through its doors while 8% of children who had agreed sessions, or 111 people, failed to show up.