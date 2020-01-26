More than 300 people on waiting list for north-east allotments as interest grows

More than 300 people are currently on the waiting list for an allotment in the north-east – with some waiting more than four years as the popularity of growing spaces rise.

There are 346 people on the waiting lists in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, all keen to get their hands on a plot of land to grow fruits and vegetables.

In Aberdeen, there are currently 306 people on the list, with one person waiting more than four years, two more than three years and five more than two years.

There are 21 allotments in the city, with 518 people registered as holders, in areas such as Garthdee, King Street, Cults, Bucksburn, Tullos and more.

In Aberdeenshire, the local authority owns sites in Gordon Terrace in Ellon, St Andrews Gardens in Inverurie, King Street in Huntly, Fraser Place in Glenallan, Kemnay and Hillfoot Terrace in Gourdon. There are also local association-owned sites in Peterhead, Banff, Stonehaven and Mintlaw, a total of 196 plots across all sites. The average wait time for a space is four years.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have been impressed by community projects such as the Aden Allotments, Alford and District Men’s Shed, Glamourhaugh in Huntly and the Stonehaven allotments.

“We are committed to progressing allotment provision across the region with community-run plots.

“While finding appropriate community sites can be a challenge, we recognise the benefits of allotments and will work with our communities to develop new projects as sites emerge.”

Stuart Oram, chairman of the Garthdee Field Allotments in Aberdeen, said the group tries to create a community feel in the area for anyone who is interested in taking part and runs annual barbecues as well as other events.

He said: “We’re active in making sure plots don’t lie empty, which helps keep waiting times down.

“I reckon people would be waiting for a space at Garthdee for around two years maximum.

“The number of people we’ve seen has grown, it’s such a beneficial activity. We can see that there’s always been an interest in people growing their own and it’s a part of the city council’s growth strategy.”

Aberdeen City Council currently has a food-growing strategy, encouraging residents to grow their own food, which has been included as part of Aberdeen Adapts – the council’s climate adaption framework.

One of the goals set out by the authority includes that people have food security.

A report on the goal framework states that: “An increasing amount of food will be produced locally, with green-fingered residents linking up with greenspace managers to share resources and expertise.”