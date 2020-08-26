More than 300 Aberdeen premises checked by environmental health teams ahead of reopening

More than 300 premises across Aberdeen have been checked by Environmental Health and Trading Standards (EH&TS) teams ahead of today’s lifting of restrictions on the hospitality sector.

According to Aberdeen City Council, 327 sites have been assessed so far, with more visits by the EH&TS teams scheduled before trading starts today.

These premises include restaurants, bars and cafes who were all forced to shut on August 5 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in Aberdeen.

The EH&TS compliance check either involves a visit, or for lower risk businesses, a telephone-based assessment.

Firms who are still waiting for an assessment, but have been actively engaging with the city council to make arrangements for one, will be permitted to open today.

Any venue wanting to open but who have not yet responded to the council’s EH&TS team are asked to provide their contact details here

Councillor Marie Boulton said: “Businesses who have not had their assessment but wish to open today may do so as long as they have actively engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s Environmental Health and Trading Standards.

“I would like to express my thanks and appreciation of the dedication and hard work of the city’s Environmental Health and Trading Standards officers who have been working tirelessly over very long hours while local restrictions have been in place to do all that they could to help businesses in the hospitality sector get ready for reopening.

“I would also like to thank the Environmental Health and Trading Standards officers across Scotland who have supported our teams during this challenging time.

“It is vital that everyone continues to work together, public sector partners, premises and the public to make the release from lockdown a success. We are dealing with an enemy that is invisible therefore we must be vigilant at all times and remember the FACTS guidance.”