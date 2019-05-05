More than 300 Aberdeen families benefit from new baby grant

An Aberdeen politician has applauded new figures which show 305 families in the city have been helped by a Government grant scheme.

Aberdeen families received a payment of £600 on the birth of a first child and £300 on the birth of any siblings thanks to the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant initiative.

Aberdeen parents were given £110,000 as part of the scheme, which started three months ago.

The cash is handed out to help with the cost of raising a child.

MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Starting a family can be a challenging time, and this substantial support for families and news babies shows the kind of positive impact the SNP Scottish Government is achieving by taking a progressive approach to social security.

“In just the first two months of the Best Start Grant, the Scottish Government got more money into people’s pockets than the DWP had managed under the old system in an entire year.

“We can see Scotland’s new powers being used to support folk living with real-life challenges and I would encourage families who are eligible to sign up to the new nursery and school payments announced just this week.

“With full powers over social security, Scotland can be the best place for a child to grow up.”