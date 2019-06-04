More than 30 babies born at new north-east maternity unit

Mothers-to-be are choosing to travel from far and wide to give birth at a new maternity unit.

Staff at the £14.7 million Inverurie Health and Care Hub have welcomed more than 30 babies into the world at the facility since the start of the year.

There was a phased opening at the site with maternity services being offered since January.

A dedicated team is now on hand to support women during childbirth and give them postnatal care.

Jude Falconer, maternity lead at the new centre, said pregnant women had travelled from across the north-east to give birth at the Inverurie facility.

She said: “It has been fantastic to be involved with the new centre.

“Everyone in the team here is delighted with the facility and we think it has been a great success for families coming to us.

“We have a number of services we can offer patients.

“We have had more than 30 births in the last four months and we’ve had people from places like Stonehaven and Banchory come here.

“I think the addition of the AWPR has made it easier for people to travel here and use our facility if places like Aberdeen are busy.”

One patient, Elaine Campbell, 30, spent time at the hospital after giving birth to her and her husband Scott’s first child on May 24.

The new mother and son spent four days in the Inverurie unit after Blair was delivered at the maternity hospital in Aberdeen.

She said: “The staff there are absolutely amazing. If I did not have to have a caesarean section I would have chosen to give birth there. There is one-to-one care and they could not do enough for you.

“They have been so supportive.”

Councillor Neil Baillie, who represents Inverurie and district, praised staff members.

He said: “The care hub has been a great success. The facilities and service offered there are first class.

“I’m delighted that there have been so many using the maternity unit over the last four months with so many births there.

“It has been a massive success story, not only for those who built the hub, but for all the staff who have helped with organising everything.”