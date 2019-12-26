More than 280 assaults against Aberdeen teachers this year

More than 280 assaults have been recorded against Aberdeen teachers this year, the Evening Express can reveal today.

A total of 287 incidents were recorded across primary, secondary and mixed–age schools in the 2018–19 year.

Of the total, 237 assaults took place at primary schools.

According to figures obtained using Freedom of Information legislation, in the 2018–19 financial year, injuries such as broken bones, contusion, bruising and lacerations were all suffered by primary teachers.

Strains, sprains and superficial injuries were also noted.

At a mixed–age school, an assault caused a member of staff to lose consciousness. The latest figures compare to 228 attacks on staff as a result of violence in schools in 2017–18 and 492 across both primary and secondary schools in Aberdeen in 2016–17. In 2017–18, injuries also included dislocation.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The safety of our teaching staff is of paramount importance.

“Teaching and support staff in schools receive advice and guidance to ensure they are equipped to diffuse situations and reduce levels of risk, with these arrangements kept under regular review. We engage regularly with trade unions and are committed to continuing that positive dialogue with a view to continuing to protect and support staff.”

According to the information obtained by the Evening Express, a range of items was also discovered in schools across the three years, which were classed as weapons.

In 2018–19, two knives and four pairs of scissors were found, as well as a butter knife and a piece of playdough that was thrown.

In 2017–18, “weapons” included one pair of scissors, three knives, a drill and an unfolded paper clip.

In 2016–17, five knives, a metal pole, dart, bb gun, broken plastic ruler and scissors were found.