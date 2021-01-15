More than 260,000 books borrowed from north-east libraries in 2020

North-east libraries loaned out nearly 270,000 books last year – with a story about schoolgirl looking into a historic murder case and a child’s take on the refugee crisis among the top titles.

The most popular book borrowed at Aberdeenshire Council libraries was A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson.

While, the second most popular book was The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q. Rauf.

Aberdeenshire Council’s library service also lent 120,118 ebooks in 2020 and The Long Call by Ann Cleeves and Blue Moon, which is part of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, the leading electronic publications.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Becoming by Michelle Obama were the most popular audiobooks.

Books were not the only items taken out by people in Aberdeenshire with 10,289 DVDs being borrowed by film fans.

With 2019’s epic Godzilla: King of Monsters the top movie followed by clown horror It: Chapter Two and Sylvester Stallone’s action movie Rambo: Last Blood among the other leading titles.

It comes after it was revealed that local bestselling author Stuart McBride’s All That’s Dead was the most borrowed book at Aberdeen city libraries.

Sharon Jamieson, Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries and Information services manager, said the figures show how “relevant and important” their services are.

She said: “Clearly library services continue to be highly relevant and important to our communities.

“It’s well-known reading is an excellent way to help maintain wellbeing and mental health, so it’s great to see even more people finding out about what their local library service can do to help them through this difficult time.

“While people have been unable to physically enter and browse libraries as they have in the past due to the pandemic, our Click and Collect and home delivery services proved very popular until they were forced to stop by the latest lockdown, being accessible online and over the phone.

“We do however continue to offer a range of digital library services such as e-books, audiobooks and access to newspapers and magazines. Although we miss the direct contact with our communities, our members can make use of these from the comfort of home.”

Top 10 books borrowed from libraries in Aberdeenshire

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson The Boy at the Back of the Class, by Onjali Q. Rauf D-Day Dog by Tom Palmer The Dog Who Saved the World by Ross Welford Westwind by Ian Rankin Billionaire Boy by David Walliams Diary of a Wimpy Kid : Grey Heffley’s journal Blue Moon by Lee Child The Disconnect by Keren David All That’s Dead by Stuart MacBride

Top 10 Ebooks borrowed from Aberdeenshire libraries

The Long Call by Ann Cleeves Blue Moon by Lee Child Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris Normal People by Sally Rooney Shatter the Bones by Stuart McBride The Christmas Scorpion by Lee Child Past Tense by Lee Child The Sun Sister by Lucinda Riley

Top 10 audiobooks borrowed from Aberdeenshire libraries

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling Becoming by Michelle Obama The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell Made in Scotland: My Grand Adventures in a Wee Country by Billy Connolly Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by JK Rowling Good Omens: The BBC Radio 4 dramatisation by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman Unnatural Causes by Dr Richard Shepherd Mythos: The Greek Myths Retold by Stephen Fry The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read: (and Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did) by Philippa Perry Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by JK Rowling

Top 10 DVD titles borrowed from Aberdeenshire Council libraries