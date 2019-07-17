More than 2,500 residents sign up for £30 Aberdeen garden waste charge

More than 2,500 people have already signed up for a controversial £30 garden waste permit.

The permits, which will come into force on September 1, will see a special “tamperproof” sticker fixed to the brown bins of those who sign up to the scheme.

Registration opened this week with more than 2,500 choosing to pay the charge so far.

The move was introduced to help the cash-strapped council raise money after facing budget cuts of £41.2 million.

But the scheme is not without its critics who claim the charge will be bad for recycling rates and the environment.

Council bosses have defended the scheme which they said has already been adopted by several other local authorities, allowing them to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee which falls below that charged in other areas.

They have also stressed that collections are optional.