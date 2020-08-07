More than 2,500 painted stones set in cement in north-east town

A collaborative art project which saw thousands of painted stones set in cement in the north-east is now complete.

More than 2,500 rocks, which were decorated during lockdown, were laid down over two lengths of turf on Stonehaven’s promenade.

In a statement, Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven, said: “Huge thanks are owed to the chair of the Horizon Project and all his team, the chair of the Stonehaven Town Partnership and other community volunteers as well as the area team project officer who all helped.

“There were more rocks than needed for the two lengths that have been laid down but not enough for a third section.

“As a result, any rocks not included in the display have been taken to the Horizon’s Wave Garden further along the beachfront next to the Men’s Shed for display there.

“This has been a fantastic community project by everyone involved. It has taken time in all weather conditions to finish the project but the outcome is outstanding.

“Well done to everyone who painted and contributed a rock and to everyone who made it happen from there.”