More than 200 north-east people learn life saving skills

More than 200 people were taught vital life-saving skills at a workshop organised by a community group.

Westhill Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) group has successfully campaigned to install 16 of the devices in the town and is also aiming to teach residents how to use them.

A number of organisations provided training and talks at the event on November 10.

A total of 18 sessions, teaching people CPR and defibrillator skills, were delivered on the day.

Organiser Ian Bedwell said: “A total of 215 people attended and received CPR and defibrillator training in the four-hour session. The response was amazing

“We are very grateful to St John Scotland, First Responders and Sandpiper Wildcat who provided the trainers, as well as the numerous local businesses who donated gifts for the prize draw of correctly completed post-session questionnaires.”

Clifford Eastmond, local secretary and CPR co-ordinator with St John Scotland, added: “Around 70 people have a cardiac arrest each week in Scotland, at home, work, or out and about.

“The thing that makes the biggest difference to their survival is having someone nearby who can step in straight away and start CPR while the ambulance is on its way.”