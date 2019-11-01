More than 200 Aberdeen properties hit by power cut

Parts of Aberdeen are currently without power.

Areas including part of the city centre and Broomhill have lost electricity due to a fault.

Engineers are looking to fix the issue that is currently affecting six postcodes.

A SSEN spokesman said: “We have made good progress since the fault was identified at 3.30pm today where there were initially 227 properties affected.

“Our engineers are at the site and at the moment there are 93 properties without a supply.

“We are hoping to have these all back on by 5.30pm this evening.

“We would like to apologise to all our customers that have been affected by this power cut and like to assure them our engineers are doing all they can to get their power back on as safely and quickly as possible.”