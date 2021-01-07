More than 20 Covid cases linked with Turriff Community Hospital

More than 20 staff and patients at Turriff Community Hospital have tested positive for Covid.

NHS Grampian confirmed that 23 cases had been identified at the hospital since December 8.

This outbreak has affected both staff and patients there.

The hospital has been closed to new admissions.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “In total 23 Covid-19 cases, associated with Turriff Hospital, have been identified since December 8. Both staff and patients have been affected.

“The facility is currently closed to new admissions. Patients are receiving care as normal.”

Dr Gray’s Hospital

Meanwhile, a ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin was reopened for patients today after an outbreak of Covid.

Ward 5 was closed to new admissions on Sunday evening in a move NHS Grampian described as a “precaution”.

It is understood that some staff have also caught the virus and are currently self-isolating.

NHS Grampian has said a “small number” of cases has been attributed to the cluster.

Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: “We are extremely grateful to our wider staff team for their willingness to be flexible and support hospital management as appropriate cover is arranged.

“Covid-19 is present in our community and is circulating widely. Everyone must stick to the current restrictions and play their part in limiting the spread of the virus.”