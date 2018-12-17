More than £2 million invested in north-east as film industry turns to region

More than £2 million has been invested in the north-east through the film industry since 2011.

Figures released by the Aberdeen City and Shire Film Office have looked at the movies filmed in the region over the past year.

From April 2017 to March 2018, there has been a total regional spend of £626,980, from 106 filming days.

The number of film crew members visiting came to 318, with these spending 4,263 nights in the area.

To assist with the productions, 835 local extras were hired to be part of the movies.

In August, crews were on set in Macduff and Whitehills for BBC2’s The National Lottery – Amazing Starts Here and the drama Trust, based on the Getty family saga and filmed on the Weatherford Technology and Training Centre Rig and the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Next year, notable movies that have been shot in the region include Mary Queen of Scots, featuring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

The Hollywood blockbuster was part-filmed on location at Poldullie Bridge in Strathdon. A total of 175 extras from the region were used in the battle scenes.

Another forthcoming movie shot in the region is Scott Graham’s newest film, which is anticipated for late 2019 and was shot in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Marie Archer, film officer with the Aberdeen City and Shire Film Office, said: “The film office was set up to assist film-makers, location owners, crew and facilities.

“The Crown was filmed in Aberdeenshire in Summer 2015, alongside Victor Frankenstein, Whisky Galore and a number of television favourites such as Winterwatch, Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages, Antiques Roadshow and several others.

“The direct spend of the production companies generated over £495,000 internal investment in the region.

“Aberdeenshire has also benefited from the ongoing interest in film tourism to our area from the historic links to Local Hero and more recent films Sunset Song and Whisky Galore.

“Overall, since 2011, Aberdeen City and Shire Film Office has facilitated a conservative estimate of over £2.1m in internal investment to the region through direct filming spend.”

The film office helps companies with temporary road closures, hire of locations, local knowledge and the support of local people.

The north-east is often viewed as an attractive location for production companies, with Craigievar Castle even said to be inspiration for Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

As well as the films, there have also been TV programmes filmed in the region.

VisitScotland has now produced a viewers’ guide to filming locations on the small screen. Notable ones include Night Mail at Aberdeen Harbour, Roughnecks in Aberdeenshire, Stonemouth in Macduff, Whisky Galore in Portsoy Harbour and Pennan, The Crown at Slains Castle and Cruden Bay and Tutti Frutti in Buckie.