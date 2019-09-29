More than £2 million invested in improving north-east schools

More than £2 million has been invested in north-east schools.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it has completed 15 projects this summer at facilities across the region.

It includes £717,000 of the £2.4m total improving the toilet blocks at Balmedie, South Park, Fetterangus and Mill of Forrest primary schools.

Crombie primary school also had a new multi-use games area installed.

Refurbishment has also been completed at other primary schools including at Westhill to create a new staff room.

At New Deer the early years facilities were upgraded to install a new kitchen, toilet and changing room.

Strichen school was redecorated over the summer with a new storage area installed.

The local authority has said a further £1.7m will be invested in expanding early years nursery provision to support the roll out of extending funded early learning and childcare hours.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “I’m so pleased to see so many success stories emerging from so many schools and nurseries across Aberdeenshire.

“These enhancements to primary schools are based on the condition and suitability scores analysed by officers on an annual basis.

“The expansion projects in our early years settings is also backed up by robust data on expected future rolls, and has given us an opportunity not only to expand but really enhance what’s on offer.”

Work was also completed at Old Rayne primary school, where there has been an increasing school roll.

It includes an additional classroom, new storage area, accessible toilet and an extension which is fully accessible to wheelchair users.

Morrison Construction was praised for delivering the £340,000 contract by head teacher Laura Dlugonski.

She said: “We’re delighted with the extension and pleased to now be able to enjoy it.

“We’re really thankful to the team at Morrison Construction for their hard work during the construction.”