More than £1m could be spent improving north-east sports facilities

More than £1.2 million could be invested into improving north-east sports pitches.

The Garioch area committee will discuss the proposals for improving green areas for sports use in and around the areas of Westhill, Kemnay and Inverurie.

The other area committees in Aberdeenshire Council have already discussed similar proposals for the other sections of the region.

A report, which will be heard by councillors at a meeting tomorrow, outlines the potential for infrastructure improvements that could enhance capacity in the areas.

In Westhill and surrounding areas, Life Life Aberdeenshire, which is part of the local authority, hopes to continue working with Lawsondale Sports Trust and the AFC Community Trust to that synthetic facilities continue to be sustainable, and also investigate what is required to ensure that Lawsondale and Denman Park pavilions also remain effective in the long term.

A total of £25,000 has also been identified in estimated costs to look into developing facilities at Blackburn, to improve open space in the area.

The report, which will be heard by councillors next week, states: “The introduction of a major new football facility adjacent to Westhill has the potential to impact on the usage of existing facilities – specifically the community run pitch at Lawsondale.

“Westhill is well provided for in terms of volume of spaces which can be used for sport and can cater for a wide range of sports including cricket.

“Recent synthetic pitch developments adjacent to Westhill by the AFC Community Trust have not been included in current calculations – but will add to the current provision especially for football. Should these pitches be included in calculations Westhill would potentially be the best provided for network in Aberdeenshire.”

At Kemnay and its surrounding areas, it’s hoped to spend an estimated £10,000 to develop facilities and administration of Bogbeth Park, and use £320,000 of developer obligations to continue the development of new grass pitch and pavilion facilities in Kintore.

Other funds are also to be confirmed for improving the booking and administration of the Kemnay 3G pitch and Midmill facility and associated supporting facilities to maximise each of the site’s capacity.

In Inverurie, it is hoped to develop pitch and pavilion facilities at Kellands Park in partnership with rugby and cricket clubs, with an estimated cost identified as £500,000, with a proportion of the budget coming from user groups.

It’s hoped this would improve capacity for community sport, while ensuring grass pitch provision for the academy and securing a future for rugby and cricket in the area.

As well as this, £30,000 has been proposed to improve parking, changing and existing pitches in Insch.

The report adds: “The development of the new campus and associated synthetic facilities will have a positive impact on pitch capacity from April 2021. Until then, ongoing works has significantly reduced pitched capacity in Inverurie town.”