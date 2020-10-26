More than 190 cases of Covid-19 detected in north-east in last seven days

More than 190 people in the north-east have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days.

It comes as the daily figures show 32 new cases have been reported in NHS Grampian’s area.

Across Scotland, 1,122 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,874 since the outbreak began.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also confirmed one more person has died.

Today’s figures also show 1,052 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 90 people in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 953,664 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 895,790 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 32 new cases in Grampian since yesterday: 15 in Aberdeen, 15 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray. The north-east’s total is now 3,218.