More than 1,700 drivers caught speeding at A90 accident blackspot

More than 1,700 motorists have been caught speeding at an accident blackspot on a north-east road.

The speed limit on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk was previously reduced to 50mph in a bid to improve safety.

But official figures from the North Safety Camera Unit show 1,735 drivers were caught breaking the restriction between October and December last year.

Arron Duncan, manager of the group, said the majority of drivers do stick to the limit but plenty ignore it.

He said they were considering “alternative” signs for that stretch of road.

He added: “Since the average speed cameras on the A90 went live in 2017, we have seen an increase in compliance with speed limits on the A90 and an overall improved driver experience using the route.

“We still detect an average of 20 motorists a day who do not adhere to the 50mph at Laurencekirk.

“The restricted zone is signed to a level well above normal requirements but we are having to look at other alternatives to remind motorists to reduce their speed.”