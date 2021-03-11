More than 1,700 community payback orders handed out in north-east

North-east courts imposed more than 1,700 community payback orders (CPOs) last year, according to official figures.

According to the statistics published by the Scottish Government, there were 1,052 CPOs given out in Aberdeen with 658 in Aberdeenshire during 2019/20.

The figures also show authorities in the city and Shire submitted 1,868 criminal justice social work reports and 14 drug treatment and testing orders.

Glasgow had the highest number of CPOs with 2,537 and the third highest was North Lanarkshire was 1,394.

The number of CPOs imposed across Scotland during 2019/20 was 16,701 which is an increase of 1% from the previous total.

Established by the Scottish Government in 2011, a CPO is a punishment handed down by a sheriff at court, often as an alternative to prison or detention.

The orders can have different requirements for convicted criminals who could be tasked with carrying out up to 300 hours of unpaid work, working alongside social workers to change offending behaviour or attending programmes dealing with certain types of behaviour such as domestic abuse.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: “CPOs are a robust and credible community alternative to prison, requiring offenders to pay back to the community while addressing the underlying causes of their offending behaviour.

“We know that CPOs work to reduce reoffending, with individuals released from a custodial sentence of 12 months or less reconvicted nearly twice as often as those who are given a CPO.

“With a firm focus on prevention and effective community-based interventions, Scotland’s reconviction rate for offenders has fallen to its lowest level since comparable records began more than 20 years ago.

“I am grateful for the often unseen but critical role of justice social work teams, alongside others working in the wider justice system and third sector, in helping to prevent reoffending, which in turn contributes to less crime and fewer victims.”