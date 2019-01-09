More than 170 charged over drug offences in north-east

More than 170 people in the north-east have been charged in connection with drug offences.

Officers across the region continued to tackle the use of illegal drugs during December, when 175 people were charged.

Numerous seizures were made, including the recovery of ecstasy with an estimated street value of more than £1 million, during an operation between the Organised Crime Partnership and police in Aberdeen.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “No matter the ‘street’ value, it is crucial we remove as many illegal substances as possible from our communities before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“I would like to thank the public for your incredible support over the past year. Often your information leads to such significant recoveries and this assistance cannot be underestimated,” she added.