More than £1,600 donated to north-east animal charity’s fundraiser

An online fundraiser to help support a north-east wildlife charity during the Covid-19 pandemic has already raised more than £1,600.

The New Arc, near Ellon, launched a campaign at the start of the month to allow it to continue operating and taking in wildlife where needed.

So far £1,610 has already been raised of its £2,000 target, with 48 people donating towards the campaign.

Wowwwsers. Eilidh raised over £600 doing this. 😂🤣😂😁. Thank you Eilidh and all who donated ❤️❤️ Posted by THE NEW ARC on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

As with many north-east charities it has had to cancel all its fundraising plans for the foreseeable future. Its charity shop in Ellon, the main source of income, has also been closed.

A statement by the New Arc said: “Every year at the New Arc we get busier and busier.

“This year so far we are 40% busier already, and we were busy making our preparations for ‘baby season’ when Covid -19 struck.

“We have never closed our doors (and we are available 24/7, 365 days a year) and we really don’t want to start now.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/2K46rQ9