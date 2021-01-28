More than 15,000 vaccinated across north-east in last week

More than 15,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the north-east in the last week.

Across the Grampian region, 15,463 received their first dose of the vaccine, bringing the total to 45,702, or 9.42% of the area’s population.

In Aberdeen, 5,018 people received their first jab in the past seven days.

That brings the total number of people vaccinated in the city to 17,020, which works out as 8.81% of the population.

Aberdeenshire has seen a further 7,037 first vaccine doses given out in the last week, raising the total to 20,017 or 9.43% of the population.

And in Moray 2,803 more first doses of the vaccine were dished out.

That brings Moray’s total number of vaccines to 8,031, which is 10.08% of the population.

If there is no postcode recorded for the individual vaccinated, they’re counted under the headboard figure, but not the local authority stats, hence the total for Grampian being higher than the sum of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Using both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, health boards will be working their way down the priority list, which began with health care staff and has now moved on to over 80s.

The second dose of the vaccine will typically be given out in the 12th week after the first one has taken place.

Meanwhile, the P&J Live arena is set to become a large-scale vaccination facility in Aberdeen.

Around 14,000 people could receive their first Covid jab at the mass immunisation centre by the end of next week.

NHS Grampian is on course to open the facility at the P&J Live arena on Monday, initially operating at around a fifth of its overall capacity.

Despite that, about 2,000 people could still be vaccinated daily at the seven days a week so-called ‘super centre’.

The slower start will enable staff to adapt to their vital work.

A vaccination clinic was also held at Stonehaven Town Hall earlier this month with those over 80 attended to get their first dose.

Those offered the vaccination will be contacted when they are able to receive the vaccine, and are not required to make contact themselves.