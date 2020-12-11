More than £1,500 raised for Original 106 Christmas Appeal

The Original 106 Christmas Appeal has raised more than £1,500 so far, thanks to the generosity of the north-east public.

Now in its 14th year, the annual appeal aims to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout Grampian.

Donations are being collected in aid of CFINE for the appeal, which is backed by the Evening Express.

The charity works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

More than £1,500 has been raised since the launch of the appeal, which is even more critical this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lisa Duthie, CFINE chief executive said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Original 106 Christmas appeal. £1,542 has been raised for our cause to date, which will be put to good use to support our work in the community.

“Between March and November 2020, we delivered 52,577 emergency food parcels to thousands of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, equivalent to 625,916 meals.

“Your donations will help us continue to maintain these services. Thank you!”

Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden said he was “overwhelmed” by the response to the appeal.

He said: “We are really thrilled at the response so far to the Original 106 Christmas 2020 appeal.

“It’s been an absolute stinker of a year for us all and it’s heartwarming to see the people of the north-east still rise to the challenge to help those who, let’s face it, are probably dreading the expectations of Christmas.

“Although these times make the safe donation of food almost impossible, I’m personally overwhelmed seeing the cash donation total rising on the website and I’d like to personally thank everyone who has made the effort to support such a worthwhile local cause.”

All donations must be shop-bought and brand new, newly purchased in original, undamaged packaging. Second-hand goods will not be accepted as donations.

Donations can be made direct to CFINE, either in person to their premises or ideally via supermarket online delivery services.

Delivery slots can be made for weekdays between 8am to 4pm to CFINE, 2 to 4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW.

A donation page has also been set up which can be found at www.cfine.org/fundraisers/original-106-christmas-appeal-supported-by-the-evening-express.