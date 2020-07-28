More than 1,500 pupils prepare to join NESCol School Links programme

More than 1,500 pupils are preparing to join North East Scotland College’s School Links programme.

School Links courses are delivered in partnership with local authorities and offered to pupils from S4 to S6 as part of their secondary timetable.

School Links courses run throughout the school year and will begin on September 7 2020.

Shelley MacKenzie, schools liaison manager at NESCol, said: “The School Links programme continues to grow and we’re looking forward to welcoming our latest group of enthusiastic secondary pupils when the new session begins.

“From the engagement we have had already had with schools we know how keen this cohort is to embrace the opportunity and to get started, looking forward to what promises to be a busy and productive new academic year.”

For more on the School Links programme visit www.nescol.ac.uk/students/new-applicants/school-links/

For further information on applying for a full-time course starting in September visit www.nescol.ac.uk/courses/