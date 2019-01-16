More than 1,500 Aberdeen homes hit by power cut

Residents in an Aberdeen community heard a loud bang before a power cut plunged their homes into darkness.

1,531 properties in Peterculter and the surrounding areas lost their electricity supply at around 8.30pm this evening.

One affected resident said she heard a loud bang seconds before their home lost power.

According to SSE, 127 postcodes in the AB12, AB13, AB14, AB15, AB31 and AB39 areas are without electricity.

Engineers were on site at around 9pm.

The utility firm hope to have supply restored by around 12.30am.

In a post on their website, SSE said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FA3071′”