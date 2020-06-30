More than 150 people take part in Gay Gordons world record bid

A community group has raised hundreds of pounds to support a heritage centre – and set a world record in the process.

Inverurie Events set the record for the most participants dancing the Gay Gordons at the same time over Zoom on Sunday, with around 150 people taking part from their living rooms and gardens.

Father and son team Neil and Scott Mellis provided the music, which was streamed on Facebook live, while families, and young and old danced along at home.

As well as being a bit of fun, the event also raised nearly £800 for the town’s Garioch Heritage Centre, which has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek Ritchie, of Inverurie Events, said: “I haven’t got the exact number of people that were on yet, I need to go back through the Zoom playback and count the numbers, but I think we probably had something like 150 people plus who were doing the Gay Gordons all at the same time.

“There isn’t a virtual world record for that, so we’re setting it.

“We’re very pleased. Our musicians did really well, Neil and Scott Mellis, father and son, they provided the music.

“It went really well.

“We have some families doing it all together in their back gardens, we had people doing it in their kitchens, in their living rooms and all over. It was good to see all the different age ranges. There was a lot of young people on it as well.

“We’re nearly at £800 so we’re going to leave the Gofundme page up for a week or so and maybe we’ll get the £1,000 target we were looking for. I’m sure we will.

“The heritage centre were delighted with it.”

Derek said the money raised will help protect the future of the Garioch Heritage Centre, which has been unable to open for a number of months.

He said: “It gives them a bit of breathing space. Obviously the long closure has been tough for them because they still have lots of bills to pay.

“It just makes it a little bit more comfortable for them reopening into the hopefully very busy summer season for them.

“One of the other things we were trying to highlight was it’s amazing the number of people who don’t know it’s there, because it’s a really good facility.

“Even a lot of people from Inverurie don’t know that that centre is there.

“They’ve got some amazing exhibits within the museum part upstairs, they’ve got a really good coffee shop and they’ve got a very good meeting room in there as well.

“It is a good facility for the town, so we’re highlighting that it’s there and people should go and have a look.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/3g516Gc