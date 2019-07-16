More than 150 drivers caught speeding on Aberdeen bypass since it opened

More than 150 drivers have been caught speeding on the AWPR since it fully opened, The Evening Express can reveal.

According to the first official statistics, 156 drivers have been caught breaking the 70mph limit on the bypass between February and June.

The final section of the £745 million project opened to drivers in February after being dogged by delays and contractual issues.

During a visit to the north-east in May, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the bypass as “transformative” with initial estimates showing the route had cut journey times by half.

The police figures also reveal that 26 other motoring offences were committed on the AWPR over the same period, including careless driving, lighting offences and failing to have an MOT certificate.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said he was “disappointed” that motorists were flouting the law on the new road.

And he stressed that nobody should be speeding while travelling on the AWPR.

Mr Kerr said: “Speed limits are there for a reason and must be adhered to. It is disappointing that so many people are ignoring the law.

“Motorists should drive responsibly and think carefully about the potential consequences of their actions.

“The AWPR should cut journey times enough without the need to speed.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the statistics show that some people have been “tempted” to drive too fast.

He said: “The road will only get busier as more and more people appreciate the journey time savings so it is important the police continue to do what it takes to keep the road safe for all users.”

Police stressed that they would “not tolerate” motorists speeding on the AWPR or anywhere else in the region.

Road policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “The AWPR route has been hugely beneficial for the north-east in terms of further improving journey times in and around Aberdeen and reducing traffic levels in the city.

“The bypass has been designed to the highest of safety standards and those using the route should drive to the highest of standards too.

“I urge motorists to use the route responsibly and within the speed limit for your own safety and the safety of others.”

And Neil Greig, policy and research director at IAM RoadSmart, called for the Government to change the way speeding motorists are dealt with.

He said: “It seems some drivers simply cannot resist the temptation to risk it, even as the new road layout settles down and minor works were no doubt still in progress.

“The best remedy for such selfish drivers is to have their behaviour changed by speed awareness courses.

“They are much more effective than fines alone and, as the data shows, the police have relatively few weapons to bring to bear on speeders.

“As such, courses would be a useful addition to the road safety armoury.

“The Scottish Government just need to get their act together and make such courses available in Scotland in the same way as they are south of the border.”