More than 150 cases of Covid-19 detected in north-east in last seven days

More than 150 people in the north-east have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days.

It comes as the daily figures show 28 new cases have been reported in NHS Grampian’s area.

Across Scotland, 1,433 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 55,449 since the outbreak began.

The new cases represent 19.1% of newly tested individuals and 8.7% of all new tests.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also confirmed 11 more people have died with one of those deaths in Angus.

Today’s figures also show 123 new admissions to hospital reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 940,697 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 885,248 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 17 new cases in Grampian since yesterday: 12 in Aberdeen, 12 in Aberdeenshire and four in Moray. The north-east’s total is now 3,131.