More than 15 pregnant sheep worth about £3000 stolen from north-east farm

More than 15 pregnant sheep worth about £3000 have been stolen from a north-east farm.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the 19 pregnant ewes from the premises at Berryleas, near Fordyce.

The English Mules breed are valued at about £3000, and they were stolen between Saturday December 5 and Friday January 22.

It is understood that vehicles would have been needed to transport the sheep away from the area and the theft was planned in advance.

Officers are investigating the theft and are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time to get in touch with them.

The inquiry officer for the case added: “I would urge people to be extra vigilant and take measures and precautions to protect your property.

“We take every opportunity to share knowledge and information with officers across the force area to minimise and prevent the number of crimes that take place.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number CF0019140121.