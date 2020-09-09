More than 1,400 babies born in north-east during lockdown measures

More than 1,400 babies were born in the north-east during a three-month period in lockdown, statistics have shown.

NHS Grampian said that although the coronavirus pandemic brought many services to a halt, some teams, such as the maternity service, had to keep on going.

It has praised the care midwives and other staff have given to families throughout these difficult months.

Between May and July this year, 1,428 babies were born in the north-east. The health board has said that although each has a very personal story, the unifying theme among them is of service.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “Despite significant restrictions, we continued to provide safe and effective care for women and their babies. This was not without its challenges, partners could no longer attend appointments or scans and were only able to be present during labour and birth.

“Our midwives adapted quickly and continued to provide a high level of care. One of their goals was to support women’s choices for their birth wherever possible. Water births and home births continued to be supported throughout lockdown.

“The service also maintained its support of our students, ensuring the next generation of midwives got excellent training. The return of restrictions to visiting in Aberdeen during August was an extra challenge, but one the team worked well to manage.”