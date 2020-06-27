More than 1,300 homes affected by power cuts as lightning strikes over the north-east

Residents across the north-east of Scotland were left powerless this morning following thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in two postcode areas covering Aberdeen and Buchan.

Engineers are currently working to restore the power and homes are expected to be back on the grid between 12pm and 2pm today.

An SSEN spokesman said: “A total of 1,359 customers experienced power cuts following lightning strikes around 7.15am this morning.

“Those affected included 874 homes in the Buchan area and 456 across Aberdeen.

“We apologise for the loss of supply.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”