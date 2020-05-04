More than £13 million of coronavirus grants given to Aberdeen businesses

More than £13m of coronavirus grants have been given to business by Aberdeen City Council.

The council has received 2,015 applications and has given around 870 awards of £10,000 grants and 181 awards of £25,000 for businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

And eligible businesses were today urged to apply for a grant of up to £25,000 to help them during the current difficult trading conditions.

The grants are aimed at helping keep companies in business and keep productive capacity so that they can recover, with the intention to protect jobs, prevent business closure, and promote economic recovery.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to help so many businesses across the city at this difficult time.

“Hopefully they will be able to reopen once restrictions are lifted and continue to contribute to the economy of the city and wider region.

“We’d urge eligible businesses who have not yet applied to do so and all firms should be aware there is further help during coronavirus available from several organisations including The Business Response Hub.”

The Scottish Government Coronavirus Business Support Fund is being administered by local authorities and, depending on the type and size of business premises, companies can apply for either a £10,000 grant or £25,000 grant.

The application is available at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/information-businesses and anyone needing assistance should contact the business rates team on 01224 346146.

The deadline for applications to the Business Support Fund is 31 March 2021.

