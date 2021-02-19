More than 1,200 people moved over to new Aberdeen care at home provision

More than 1,200 people have been moved over to a new Aberdeen care at home provision since it was started in November.

Aberdeen City Council’s Integration Joint Board is to meet on Tuesday to discuss a range of health-related matters, including hearing an update on the new care at home provision.

New arrangements came into force on November 1 last year for the provision of an “outcome focussed care at home provision” which is made up of the Granite Care Consortium – a range of third and independent sector care providers.

This includes Aberdeen Cyrenians, Archway, Ann Inspired Care, Blackwood, Cornerstone, Inspire, My Care Grampian, Paramount, Penumbra, Specialist Resource Solutions and VSA.

A report that will be discussed by members of the board when it meets next week said: “The initial transition of care was successful, with 1296 people living within our community having their care needs met by the new provider. There were only a very few minor concerns raised, and these centred around new care providers not having all of the relevant information to be able to access a service users’ home via their key safe.

“These issues were easily resolved by the provider contacting the care management team. The key to this success can only be attributed to the hard work done in partnership between the ACHSCP and consortium teams.

“Members should note that at the time of transition there was a significant number of clients who chose to remain with their previous care provider, choosing option 2 arrangements (self-directed support). Currently the number of clients accessing care at home is 284.”

According to the report, there has been an increased demand for a responsive care at home delivery in recent months, with some of the reasons for this being a reduction in the number of people either choosing or able to access residential care, a reduction in the number of available number of hospital beds and the continued closure or reduced numbers of clients able to access day care facilities due to Covid-19 guidelines.

A review of people who have an unmet need took place in the first two weeks of this month, and they were determined to either still have an unmet need where no care provision had been identified, or care was no longer required.

The report adds: “The process for reviewing people currently receiving care within the consortium is currently under development. Time is being taken to ensure that the process developed is sustainable for the future, and there is an opportunity to work with the Scottish Government to test the use of “Near Me” to ensure that the process is inclusive of the person receiving care, their family and professionals delivering their care.

“Needless to say, that there has been a significant amount of learning for all involved in this process as well as a significant reduction in the number of care searches.

“Of the 263 active care searches, 102 have been identified as no longer requiring care, with 84 identified as having an unmet need, and of these, 66 requiring care at home.”

The consortium is now currently beginning to draw in people from the unmet needs list to ensure they are supported.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday virtually.