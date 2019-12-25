More than £116,000 raised for north-east dolphin-watch project

More than £116,000 has been raised since July towards a dolphin-watch project.

Greyhope Bay, which hopes to build a centre to allow members of the public to view dolphins in the area, launched a collaborative membership framework earlier this year, which includes fundraising to allow the building to become reality.

It will also have a cafe, sighting boards, outdoor walkways, food markets, festivals and more.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Those interested in supporting the project can do so by becoming a member, with various levels given titles such as admiral, skipper, crew and baywatcher depending on the level of funds able to be given.

A statement from the charity said: “We have been overwhelmed by a deep sense of gratitude and what has been accomplished in a matter of months through the immense support of our growing community.”