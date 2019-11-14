More than £10,000 worth of jewellery and money stolen from Aberdeen property

Police are appealing for information after jewellery and money worth more than £10,000 were stolen from a Aberdeen property.

The theft by housebreaking occurred on North Anderson Drive, near Stockethill Court, during the early evening yesterday.

A police statement said: “We are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen four males acting suspiciously in this area around that time.

“We also appealing to persons who may have CCTV on their private residences or have dashcam footage and were in the area at the time.

“If you noticed anything unusual or suspicious activity around this time, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3149 of 13 November or anoyomously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

