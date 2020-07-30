More than 10,000 calls of support received by north-east coronavirus support hub

More than 10,600 calls have been made to the Grampian Assistance Hub by north-east residents since it was created.

The initiative was set up to support people throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and includes volunteers, handing out food parcels, assisting those in the community who are vulnerable and more.

From March to July 9, there have been 117,000 hits on the dedicated website, and 10,671 calls to the freephone line for support.

Around 2,000 food parcels have been handed out, 5,829 requests for help have been received and 99.05% of those on the shielding list have been contacted.

At its peak, it was also staffed by 295 people, with 6,042 volunteer offers received.

A statement from the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Huge thanks to the army of volunteers who have delivered shopping, picked up prescriptions or supported someone socially isolated.

“Thank you also to the wonderful people, many of whom doing a job they wouldn’t normally do, who have been managing the phone lines to make sure everyone who gets in touch gets the help and support they need.”